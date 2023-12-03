Football | Helmarien player out of the team – missed the flight

Anni Hartikainen will be sidelined from Helmaris before Tuesday’s match against Slovakia. He regrets his behavior.

KuPS Anni Hartikainen has been moved aside on the strength of the Finnish women’s national football team before the Nations League match against Slovakia.

Hartikainen was late for the flight to Slovakia on Saturday morning. He had attended the Captain’s Ball the night before, where he won the National League’s best player award.

“Unfortunately, Anni’s actions did not show the same commitment to the team and its goals as the other players who participated in the gala as agreed, and she was late for the flight. Because of this, he will now be left out of the group”, Finland’s head coach Marko Saloranta said in Pallloiito’s press release.

Hartikainen, 20, said he was sorry for what happened.

“I have betrayed the trust of the team and I apologize. I hope that in time I will get a chance to win back their trust. It hurts and regrets a lot,” said Hartikainen, who scored the first international goal of his career against Romania on Thursday.

Saloranta will not complete the team before Tuesday’s match against Slovakia.

Helmets has secured the victory in their Nations League group and promotion to the A-League.