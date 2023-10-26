Football | Helmari star Jutta Rantala already had time to worry about her position – now she aims to be even more dangerous

Jutta Rantala, 23, had time to be a little afraid of her first season in the English Women’s Super League. He didn’t feel he was at his level in training at Leicester City after moving there at the end of August from Sweden.

At the beginning of the fall, he was worried about what if he didn’t get playing time when the season started. The debut still came in the opening game of the season, when he got on the field in the second period in an away match against Bristol City.

“The coach trusted that I could change the game. Then I changed it,” says Rantala.

Seven minutes before full time, Rantala ran towards the penalty area, when a centering ball from the right side bounced off the goal line to Rantala. He shot the ball into the back corner of the goal and scored his debut goal in the new series. In the second period, Leicester City rose from a tie to a 4–2 victory.

“It was a relief goal. It gave me confidence to do. I realized that I can really do well here,” says Rantala.

During the training season, the coaches radiated confidence in him. They said they noticed how the Finn had gained more confidence in each practice.

Rantala considered the tempo of the game and fast players in England to be the biggest challenge. He needed to be able to play even faster. After the initial shock, Rantala has already gotten used to it.

Jutta Rantala celebrated a goal in the match against Slovakia in Turku.

Today in Rantala has made his breakthrough to the international top. Now she plays in the best women’s league. Three years after his national team debut, he is finally also a regular starting lineup player in Helmarei. As a result of the responsibility, goals have been scored in almost every national match this year.

When the first women’s Nations League started in September with a home match against Croatia, Rantala was one of the best players on the field. He passed Linda Sällström the opening goal and scored Finland’s second goal. Rantala now has six goals in 19 international matches.

According to Rantala, the position as a starting lineup player in the women’s national team feels good.

“A lot of work has been done for that. It has increased my self-confidence that I have been able to play a lot and I have been able to start.”

Rantala considers the biggest reason for his success to be that he now plays both in the club team and in the national team in his own position as a second striker or in the starting position. In Sweden, he played for a long time as a wingback and also as a winger.

From the village The talent of Rantala, who is from Rantala, was refined by hard training, first in Western Finland’s league clubs NiceFutis and TPS and later in FC Honga and HJK.

He won the national league goal exchange with 22 goals in the 2019 season. He also celebrated the Finnish championship in HJK then. Rantala scored 64 goals in 130 league games before his move to Sweden three years ago.

How Rantala has managed to notice changes on the training ground and in football culture during her short career says a lot about the development of women’s football.

“When I was a young player, you didn’t really see women’s football at all. It used to be hard to find women’s games to watch.”

Visibility in addition to changing, the game has also changed. When Rantala started playing league games in NiceFutis as a young child star at the age of 14, there wasn’t as much tactical talk in training as there is today.

“Nowadays there is always a theme in the ball control game in training. For example, we try to be aggressive after losing the ball if we consider that it can help us play in the weekend game against an opponent who is not so good at reacting to losing the ball.”

Rantala already noticed the development of the tactical side of the game at HJK in 2019, but the tactics were emphasized even more in Sweden in Kristianstad and Vittsjö.

In England, even more data and videos from the training ground are used to support the tactics, as the coaches constantly evaluate the exercises and the players’ performances. Rantala has a meeting with the coach once a week in Leicester. At the meeting, Rantala sets new goals for playing.

“My biggest goal this season is to be dangerous all the time in the penalty area. That’s what I want to stick to this season. Being dangerous means that I’m always available to play in the penalty area and I’m able to make decisive passes and shoot as soon as I get a foot free.”

“My last goal was to break the lines. It means that I’m always playable in the ten zone, in the pockets, and I’m always playing forward either by turning between the lines or by being in the right playing position.”

Rantala now creates a similar threat when playing in Helmarei Marko Saloranta under. Rantala, who works well between the opponent’s lines, is a new kind of weapon for Helmarei, who is aiming for promotion in the Nations League B-League to the A-League of the best European teams.

Rantalan according to B-League games are a good practice before tougher games in the future. After two games, Finland is leading its group with a clean sheet and will face Croatia on Friday in Helsinki at the Bolt Arena.

“This is certainly a good group for us at this stage, when new players have joined the team and the team is undergoing change. We can develop our game first in the B league. Then hopefully we will move up to the A-League, where we can challenge better teams.”

Women’s Nations League match Finland – Croatia on Friday at 18:15 Yle TV2.

