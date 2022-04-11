Football Helmari head coach Anna Signeul commented on the crushing readings seen in the World Cup qualifiers: “This is a tricky thing”

Finland’s opponent Georgia on Tuesday has conceded 26 goals in its previous two matches.

Finland the women’s national football team will play its easiest match in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, when the group’s tail, Georgia, marches as an opponent to the Töölö football stadium.

Helmarit, who played in the disappointing 1-1 draw in Slovakia last Friday, is looking forward to a defensive opponent, even though Georgia has two worse-offs.

Head coach of Finland Anna Signeul and a midfielder Olga Ahtinen annoyed the difficulty of finishing the match for Slovakia on Monday. The duo’s gaze was still tight on Tuesday’s “forced win”.

“Are focused on making us better in the last third in the offensive direction. We expect them (Georgia) to defend really deeply, and it’s never easy to play against a team like that. We need a lot of movement and a better finish, ”Signeul said at a media conference.

“In addition to our offensive head movements, we have talked about how we fill the box (penalty area) with concentrations,” Ahtinen, who started his third season in Linköping, Sweden, added.

Signeul confirmed that the Finnish paint cannon Linda Sällström is also on the sidelines from the Georgia match due to a strain injury to the buttocks.

Georgian from the results of the previous two qualifying matches, it can be concluded that even the team’s low form of defense has broken down.

The country suffered a humiliating 0-15 defeat for Sweden last week, before which Ireland beat an 11-0 win over the team in November. The goal difference for the block jumbo is 0-35 after five matches.

Other matches in the World Cup qualifiers have also seen several matches in which the top team has hit a double-digit number of goals against the weaker. The biggest victory has been taken by England, which defeated Latvia as many as 20-0.

“Of course, such results are not a good thing for women’s competition and the promotion of the sport. I think (European Football Association) Uefa is wondering what could be done about it. I’m in two stages myself, as teams should play against better opponents to evolve. If teams played matches according to their own rankings, the level differences would be even greater in the future. This is a tricky thing, ”Signeul reflected.

Finland and Georgia’s first qualifier ended in Tbilisi in October with a 3-0 victory for the helmsmen.

The helmsmen are third in their block, tied with Ireland at the World Cup qualifier. The Slovakia draw gave Ireland an advantage, as the team has played one match less than Finland.

On Tuesday, Ireland will face Sweden in the away field, whose block win is virtually sealed. Finland will still face Ireland and Sweden in their final qualifiers in September.

Georgia match According to current information, is the second last for Finland before the European Championships in July. The European Championship general training is marked at the end of June in Turku, where the 11-year-old world champion Japan will be a guest.

“It’s our only confirmed match (before the European Championships). Let’s see what happens, ”Signeul said a little mysteriously.