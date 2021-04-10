Football Helmareiden’s Eveliina Summanen tells how playing in the boys’ team as a teenager taught her a hard-tacking midfielder: “I never got it easy”

In three years, Eveliina Summanen has become one of the leaders of the women’s national football team. Now he tells how playing with boys in his teens taught him a tough tackle midfielder who had to make up for the lack of speed with a sense of situation.

“I remember, when I went to the first B-boys exercises. The rehearsals were in Imatra, where my father and I drove half an hour from Lappeenranta. I didn’t know the warm-up would start a quarter before the workouts, so I was a little late for that. I suddenly changed my shoes, and went to continue the queue. Shortly before training, the coach said: to inform all boys of that Eveliina Summanen is now with us.

I was 16 years old when I went to Lappeenranta’s PEPO B-boys team to play B-boys Ykkö. Junior national team coach Marko Saloranta had said I would work out with the boys. I first went to train with the C boys. I noticed that the best of them trained with the B boys, so I wanted to go there myself.

Mika Halmetniemi was the coach of PEPO’s B-boys, and he immediately asked me for a weekend tournament. After the tournament, he thought I should play with the boys.

I never asked him why he thought so, but he probably saw in me the potential and the opportunity to develop to a new level. I couldn’t terribly afford to choose then. Halmetniemi actually made that decision for me.

It was definitely the most important time of my career when I played with the boys. It was really instructive when I was always but among the better.

The boys were a year older than me. I thought then that they were much better than me. I was excited about how well I would be among them.

There were a couple of boys in my class on the team, so I always had someone I could go talk to. Then I started getting friends from the team. However, football was the most important thing, and I was able to focus on it to the fullest.

Of course, I was able to exchange gaming slums on my own premises. When we talked about gaming, I had to be in the same locker room. ”

“ “I wasn’t always better than the boys.”

Eveliina Summanen carried the ball in the World Cup qualifier against Austria in 2018.­

“Some, especially the older players, received me really well. I was added more and more to the team, which felt good. A lot was also required of me.

Not everyone was as nice at the beginning or at any point. Not all boys necessarily liked the fact that the girl came to their team and took playing time from them. I noticed it from how they behaved around me. Perhaps it also worked when, at that age, identity is shaping up and there is still uncertainty. At that age, the team has people of such different levels mentally.

I wasn’t always better than the boys. I think I was suited to the team’s game tactics. I wasn’t really faster or stronger than anyone else, but I always had something to give the team.

Entering and opening the game were my strengths. I played at the bottom of midfield, which was a pretty similar role that I still have on my team.

I did not feel that my opponents in any way treated me differently or spared me. I was treated the same way as boys, which was a really good thing. It was important and instructive. ”

“For everyone the girl player should find the best option, but not everyone has the best option to go to the boys team. I might not have gone myself if there had been a tough girl team in my hometown.

During those two years in B-boys, I learned anticipation, hardness, and game reading in the game. I had to be one step ahead in some things. Reading the game was really important. I learned a lot mentally.

I never got easily. That attitude remained. Today, I always give my all automatically. ”

“ “I’ve had a really big appreciation for all my coaches.”

Eveliina Summanen, 22, battled for the ball with Christie Murray of Scotland in a qualifier in October­

“During high school I lived in a student cabin quite close to Mäkelänrinne High School. I went by train to Helsinki on Monday morning, and on the first afternoon I left for Lappeenranta on the first train to get ready for Friday’s trainings.

My parents made that time easy because they always put me food on the trip. There were no difficulties in adapting to Helsinki. I heard about my dialect at first, it seems to have been earned in Helsinki culture.

Märsky’s coaches and national team coaches are well connected and they tried their best to help my daily life.

I had to look for a women’s team in Helsinki with whom I trained for a week so that I didn’t just rely on Märsky’s morning workouts. During the first school year, I trained PK-35 in Vantaa, Honka and finally at HJK.

I realized I would make it on those teams, and it reinforced the notion that it had been the right decision to play with the boys.

HJK wanted to make a deal with me right away, but they were willing to wait for me to play on the boys ’team until the end of the season.”

“Anne Mäkinen coached me in Märsky’s morning workouts. I played the same pitch as what he had played in his career.

When I was younger in Lappeenranta, I did not watch football and especially women’s football when there was no supply available. I didn’t even understand how good a player Mäkinen had been on a global scale. Understanding grew as I heard about him and learned from him.

I have had a really big appreciation for all my coaches and I think everyone has a lot to give.

HJK had experienced and exemplary players such as Essi Sainio and Minna Meriluoto. The level of the women’s league didn’t come as a surprise when I had already trained with them for a long time. I had no trouble when the games started. ”

“ “It feels like football is slowly moving to the side of nuclear physics.”

Eveliina Summanen (20) scored 1-0 in the women’s European Championship qualifier Finland-Scotland in Helsinki in October 2020.­

“The first After the middle of my HJK season Joonas Rantanen became HJK’s coach. It was a big change for the whole team. Even though he had the whole team to take care of, he always had time for each player.

He taught me a lot of tactical things related to my personal accomplishments, such as identifying the condition. It feels like football is slowly going to the side of nuclear physics, it was so detailed.

In the junior country team, in the feedback discussions, I heard perhaps the most that I should develop mentally. Rantanen reminded me of those things.

I have been in the past häseltäjä, who has had many irons in the fire. I was sometimes reminded quite properly in interviews that I have to take care of schedules, stick to the basics and take responsibility. I realized I had to stand up outside the field as well.

It was disappointing that we did not win the championship in my last HJK season, and I do not yet have the Finnish championship. Otherwise, I was pleased that we were developing all the time. It was significant that I got personal recognition, but the most important thing would have been to win the championship with the team. ”

“On the national team Marko Saloranta took me to China, where I made my national team debut. Head coach Anna Signeul took me to previous World Cup qualifiers.

At the beginning, it was exciting to come together with new people again and get to play with the best Finnish players. I couldn’t think of my excitement, I started working right away. My development has gone up. The development of the whole team is reflected in the results.

Next year’s European Championships will motivate you to work well every day. Even during the year I can develop a lot, and I need to maximize that time, but at the same time focus on this moment. Game at a time. ”

Emma Koivisto (left), Emmi Alanen, goal scorer Eveliina Summanen and Sanni Franssi celebrated 1–0 wins in the European Women’s Football qualifier against Scotland last autumn.­