Football Helmar striker Linda Sällström got sweet enough – the European Championships realized a big dream: “A possible highlight of my career is yet to come”

The cake stages are now celebrated and Helmarit handles the qualifiers just like the games: with honor until the end.

“All well, the cake has been obtained, ”Helmarien striker Linda Sällström notes on the phone.

In Friday’s game against Portugal, Sällström scored the final goal in the last seconds. After the match that brought the European Championship venue, Sällström hoped to get a cake in honor of the party.

The wish was heard and the Vice President of the Football Association Katri Matsson went to empty the cake shelf of the Helsinki Grocery Store.

“There were many varieties and the hotel still offered cake, there was no shortage,” says Sällström.

Sällström also tweeted about cake serving.

Carbohydrate was good to refuel, because there is a tight game behind. Finland played closely defending and searching for seats until the end. Not an inch was given up.

Helmarit has already shown many times in the European Championship qualifiers how important it is to play games until the last second.

In the fall of 2019, Sällström equalized in Portugal in the 90th minute, in December last year in Scotland Amanda Rantanen scored his famous nose goal and now Sällström hit when the extra time last minute was played.

Sällström believes that the team’s perseverance is based on mental strength and self-confidence from previous games.

“There’s no need to stress about being 90 minutes on the clock. That’s what happens, no matter what, ”Sällström laughs.

Venue it is nice to repeat the birth of the winning goal in your pocket. Sällström got the ball Eveliina Summasen at the edge of the penalty area, turned and dipped the ball into the opponent’s back corner.

“It would have had a seam to start pulling with the left, but I decided to turn right and put it in anyway.”

The goal was a very concrete moment of solution, but Sällström moves the spotlight wider. The key role of the qualifiers has been the team’s defensive play.

“It’s easy to highlight an overtime goal, but the statistics show that we’ve only missed two goals in the entire qualifiers: one on our own, the other on a comma. The most crucial thing has been our unified defense gaming. ”

From Portugal Sällström would have preferred to play more actively. The tempo of the game was quite calm, which of course suited the Finns.

“I was expecting Portugal to apply for more painfully. I was already wondering during the game that they were in trouble or didn’t they realize they had to beat us? ”

A draw would have been enough for Finland, although then the solution from the competition venue would have remained in the game against Cyprus on Tuesday.

“Nice to solve like this, the home field has special value, even though there was no audience. Now we can go to Cyprus without pressure to play. ”

Profit From Portugal takes the women’s national football team to the championships after a nine-year hiatus. Sällström has played for the national team for a long time.

He took part in the World Championships for under-20s in Moscow in 2006 and the European Championships in 2009. The 2013 European Championships were missed by Sällström due to a knee injury.

Admission to the European Championships is a significant thing for the whole of Finland and the team, but it has also been the personal dream of 32-year-old Sällström and one big goal that has been set for the final career.

“If we hadn’t made it to the race, it would have been empty, then the rug would have been pulled under our feet. I liked the value of the games yet sometimes before I finish my career. It feels really good now, a potential highlight of my career is yet to come. ”

Cake holders, one glass of sparkling and teammates hanging out at the hotel were enough to celebrate. In the morning, the team was already in the morning training.

“The evening went in peace, but we have the next game on Tuesday. Of course, it was difficult to get sleep and calm down when the mind and body were so overdrive, ”says Sällström.

However, the team has not had time to think even more about the upcoming Cyprus game.

“We start looking for a win, we play with honor until the end.”

From Cyprus Sällström flies to France, where he continues his daily life in the ranks of Paris FC. There is still time for next year’s European Championships, but that is only a good thing for Sällström.

“We have grown and improved our work all the time. We get to hone the details and we’re even more ready. ”