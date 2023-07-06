Football | Heini Hyvönen makes history: she becomes the first woman to become a referee in the Veikkausliiga

Hyvönen’s goal is to be a judge in the next women’s European Championships.

In the betting league history will be made on Saturday when Helsinki Football Club and FC Lahti meet in Helsinki. The assistant referee in the match is Heini Hyvönen, who at the same time becomes the first female judge in history in the men’s main series. Tells about it Balloliitto on its website.

“Heini has run the tests to be approved and worked for one and a half years in the men’s First Team. He has done well and his strong performances in the First Division give him the opportunity to show his skills now also in the Veikkausliiga”, says the coach of the top referees of the Finnish Football Association Matthias Gestranius.

Hyvönen hopes that judging in the Veikkausliiga will open doors to international fields even better.

“This was a clear goal for this season and now that I have achieved it on Saturday, the next goal will be the women’s European Championships in a few years,” says Hyvönen.

Last year Hyvönen was an assistant referee in the under-19 girls’ EC final.