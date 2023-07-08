Football | Heini Hyvönen about HJK’s equalizer that he rejected: “The position was clear”

Hyvönen served as the first female assistant referee in a Veikkausliiga match, and immediately got into a heated fight.

Mikkeliäinen Heini Hyvönen felt before the Veikkausliiga match between HJK and Lahti that something out of the ordinary was in store. For the first time in his career, Hyvönen worked as an assistant referee in the league.

Hyvönen has experience in similar work on the border of Ykkönen, but now there were more than 4,000 people in the stands, and on top of all that, the visitors from Lahti were sizzling on his side.

Hyvönen found himself in his tightest position in the 37th minute, when he had to flag HJK Bojan Radulovic scored the Equalizing goal for offside.

“There was good support from the Lahti spectators,” Hyvönen said.

The players have time to react to the offside goal faster than Hyvönen waves his flag.

It was reportedly agreed that big decisions would be made thoughtfully and carefully.

“We made a referee [Oliver Reitala] with a joint decision to go offside and the goal was disallowed. The position was clear.”

The women have been the 4th referee in the Veikkausliiga since 2007, but Hyvönen is the first to work on the borderline and as the referee’s right hand.

“I feel good now. Feeling better, the game went well and we are satisfied. There was a lot of excitement before the game. Now it is gradually starting to decrease,” Hyvönen said.

Hyvönen has about 20 matches in the First Division behind him, so jumping up a level was like a natural continuation.

“In some situations, the game was even clearer in the Veikkausliiga. It’s really hard to say based on one match.”

Hyvönen next aims to enter the women’s European Championship ring to referee matches in 2025. She has been an assistant referee at Fifa since 2018.

The coaches of HJK ​​and FC Lahti Toni Koskela and Mikko Mannila very calmly took Hyvönen’s rise to a new level.

Even the disallowed goal was so clearly offside that it was no longer discussed after the game.

“He handled his affairs well. It’s great that new people are coming to the Veikkausliiga, and it’s going to be successful,” Mannila said and added that her team was completely focused on their own work.

Koskela had a clear vision of refereeing.

“You have to go ahead with qualifications.”