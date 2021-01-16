Football Heavy buzz at the base of the Premier League, West Bromwich and Brighton grab important wins

West Bromwich only took their second win of the season and is still in January.

West Bromwich and Brighton have long celebrated victories in football in the English Premier League.

West Bromwich had played its previous seven league matches without a win, but on Saturday it claimed a 3 to 2 away win from Wolverhampton.

Brighton cut off their nine-match winning streak by defeating Leeds 1-0 on the away field.

Profit was only the second of the league season for West Bromwich and lifted the team to 11 points. West Bromwich is in last place in the league table, so it desperately needs points to rise to the right of the drop line.

“We are still sinking, our heads are still below the surface. The only way to get above the surface is hard scratching, ”West Bromwich head coach Sam Allardyce told the BBC.

The character in West Bromwich was Matheus Pereira, who finished two goals from penalty kicks. In the eighth minute, Pereira took the guests into a 1-0 lead.

The match 38 minutes Fabio Silva shot to home team levels. At the end of the opening half Willy Boly took the Wolverhampton corner from the post-situation to the 2-1 lead. 52 minutes into the game Semi Ajayi Pereira fired a tie, and four minutes later Pereira fired the final numbers from the penalty kick.

Wolverhampton is ranked 14th in the league table and the course is badly down. The team has not won any of their last six league games. The pain of Saturday’s defeat is at least not alleviated by the fact that West Bromwich and Wolverhampton are geographically very close to each other.

Brighton The scorer was 17 minutes Alexis Mac Allister paved the way for the vacancy To Neal Maupay, which did not err in its finishing.

Brighton overtook Burnley in the standings, losing 0-1 to West Ham on Saturday. West Ham scored the goal Michail Antonio in the ninth minute of the game.

Brighton is in 16th place and Burnley in the last preserver position, 17th. The difference between the teams is one point.