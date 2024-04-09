Football | Head coach Saloranta made full-hit substitutions and Helmarit rose from defeat to victory over Italy

Substitutes Olga Ahtinen and Oona Sevenius succeeded perfectly.

Finland–Italy 2–1

Helmets took a great 2–1 win over Italy in the second match of the EC qualifiers. The opening win of the qualifiers was a great result also because the home team Finland was an underdog beforehand against an opponent ranked 14th in the world rankings.

Finland first rose from a losing position to level at the beginning of the second period Jutta Rantala's story goal and the winning goal came a quarter of an hour before full time. The head coach Marko Saloranta the substitutions were practically perfect, when I was substituted on the field as the second substitute Olga Ahtinen brought in the third substitute Oona Sevenius goal.

It was an emotional hit for Sevenius, who plays in Italy. Perhaps one of the most emotional goals of his career.

“Overall, a great match against Italy, but when I play in Italy, I don't know if there is a better way to show my skill and will than to score a goal against them,” Sevenius said.

Finland will face the Netherlands in the next two qualifying matches. First away and then at home.

“Based on this match, there is no reason to be humiliated against Holland. I think we have a good chance of getting three points from there. Or six.”

After the lead goal, Helmarit used a couple of dead moments for the team to talk about how to manage the end.

“I don't know what for Tinni [maalivahti Tinja-Riikka Korpela] it happened, but we managed to get the team together. I think we handled the end of the match very well tactically.”

Helmets left in the second match of the EC qualifiers to improve the game after the depressing 0–4 defeat against Norway. In the match against Norway, Finland had a lot to improve both offensively and defensively.

Italy seemed to suit Finland as an opponent much better than Norway. Finland had the game well under control until the last minutes of the opening period. Finland got more players under the ball in defensive situations and was able to block Italy's attacks well.

The opening period, played well by Helmarie, suffered a collision five minutes before the break. Until then, Italy had spared the crosses, but managed to pass the right flank in a quick attack Emma Koiviston. Italy's top player Valentina Giacinti controlled the centering ball to the back area, and the winger Lucia Di Guglielmo shot the ball Katariina Kosola through the legs to the goal.

Finland leveled the situation two and a half minutes after the break. Kosola played the ball For Linda Sällström, who passed the ball to Jutta Rantala. The Leicester striker accurately shot the ball into the back corner of the goal from the edge of the penalty area. It was a quick enough attack that the Italian defense couldn't keep up with the passes.

“This was a really good performance from us today. We were better in duels and the defensive play was tighter than it was on Friday”, said Jutta Rantala.

“This match is about not giving up.”

Helmarien on the right side of midfield Oona Siren replaced Olga Ahtinen in the starting line-up, who played a little underwhelming in the Norway match. Siren also made his qualifying debut. Siren seemed to feel the game in the beginning, but after that he started to move in a wide radius and certainly distribute passes.

Goal scorer Rantala was substituted in the 63rd minute, and was replaced by Oona Sevenius. Eight minutes later, head coach Marko Saloranta sent another one San Francisco and Olga Ahtisen in place of Sällström and Siren to chase the lead goal.

The exchanges were perfect. Ahtinen was building an attack a couple of minutes later, from which Finland got a corner. Ahtinen gave the corner himself, from which the ball bounced into the back area. Oona Sevenius shot the ball into the goal through an Italian player.