Football Head coach Markku Kanerva declared his support for Glen Kamara: “I stand with you Glen”

Men a player for the national football team and the Scottish Rangers Glen Chamber received a message of support from the Huuhkaji head coach on Sunday Markku Kanervalta.

Kamara has been buzzing around for the past few days, as Kamara told Slavia of Prague Ondrej Kudelan insulted him racistly in the Europa League match played on Thursday.

“Racism does not belong to sport or football in any form. The Football Association, me, the team’s background and the players condemn all forms of racism. We at Huuhkaji have players from different backgrounds, which is definitely a wealth. One of our players, Glen Kamara, was subjected to racist insults, and it’s really shocking and reprehensible, ”Kanerva said in a video on the national teams’ Twitter account.

“That’s all I want to say,” that I stand with you in Glen.

Kamara is on the Owls team, which will start the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday with a home game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.