Football | Hassane Bandé narrowed it down for HJK with his brilliant home run – VPS still leads 2–1

Veikkausliiga Sunday’s most interesting matches start at 4 p.m.

In the Veikkausliiga of football, big things will be played on Sunday. Helsinki Football Club can secure its championship already today as a guest of Vaasa Ball Club.

HJK leads Kuopio Palloseura with six points, with two matches left to play. If HJK ​​gets even a point from Vaasa, it will celebrate the championship.

VPS, on the other hand, would secure the bronze medals with a win. HJK’s win or draw would decide the fate of the bronze medals in the final round in Seinäjoki.

At the same time as the VPS–HJK match, KuPS will face FC Honga from Espoo in Kuopio.

If KuPS does not get the full point pot from its home match, HJK will secure the championship regardless of the result of its own game.

Sunday’s third match will be played in Mariehamn. IFK Mariehamn and FC Lahti will meet there.

The match started already at 3 p.m. The situation is 0–0 after the first half.

HS follows the Veikkausliiga round moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.