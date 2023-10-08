Sunday, October 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Hassane Bandé narrowed it down for HJK with his brilliant home run – VPS still leads 2–1

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Hassane Bandé narrowed it down for HJK with his brilliant home run – VPS still leads 2–1

Veikkausliiga Sunday’s most interesting matches start at 4 p.m.

In the Veikkausliiga of football, big things will be played on Sunday. Helsinki Football Club can secure its championship already today as a guest of Vaasa Ball Club.

HJK leads Kuopio Palloseura with six points, with two matches left to play. If HJK ​​gets even a point from Vaasa, it will celebrate the championship.

VPS, on the other hand, would secure the bronze medals with a win. HJK’s win or draw would decide the fate of the bronze medals in the final round in Seinäjoki.

At the same time as the VPS–HJK match, KuPS will face FC Honga from Espoo in Kuopio.

If KuPS does not get the full point pot from its home match, HJK will secure the championship regardless of the result of its own game.

Sunday’s third match will be played in Mariehamn. IFK Mariehamn and FC Lahti will meet there.

The match started already at 3 p.m. The situation is 0–0 after the first half.

See also  Columns It’s time for football to get rid of its worst plague - there’s a simple cure for it

HS follows the Veikkausliiga round moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.

#Football #Hassane #Bandé #narrowed #HJK #brilliant #home #run #VPS #leads

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia announces losses to the Ukrainian army in lives and equipment

Russia announces losses to the Ukrainian army in lives and equipment

Recommended

No Result
View All Result