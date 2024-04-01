Football | Harsh criticism for Erling Haaland from the former star player: “Fourth level player”

Roy Keane's assessment does not flatter the goal gun.

Manchester City's superstar Erling Haaland's the performance on Sunday in the top game of the Premier League against Arsenal was muted.

The former hard face of the fields Roy Keane told Sky Sports after the match that Haaland's problems are not limited to just that one match.

“In front of goal, he is one of the best in the world, but his overall game is weak – and not just today [sunnuntaina]. He needs to improve, because he is almost like a Second League player,” said Keane.

The second division is the fourth highest league level in England.

The match Manchester City–Arsenal ended 0–0. Haaland was under heavy pressure from Arsenal's defense throughout the match. He got one good solution position, but failed.

Haaland23, has scored 18 league goals for City this season, but has managed just one in his last four league games.

City is third in the Premier League, three points behind the top team Liverpool. Arsenal are second. Its difference to the top is two points.

The Manchester side play their next league match on Wednesday at home against Aston Villa.