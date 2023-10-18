Football | Harry Maguire roared at England booers: “They’re not real fans”

England’s star defender Jordan Henderson has been booed after he moved to play in Saudi Arabia.

English national team defender Harry Maguire defended his countryman with strong words Jordan Henderson In an interview with Sky Sports, says news agency AFP.

Henderson was booed in the friendly between England and Australia last Friday and again in yesterday’s European Championship qualifier against Italy. On Friday, Henderson captained England.

The boos are due to the fact that Henderson, who was previously known as a defender of the LGBTQ+ community, moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer to play, where, for example, homosexuality is criminalized.

At club level According to Maguire, who represents Manchester United, the supporters who booed “are not England fans”.

“Real England fans don’t boo their players,” Henderson told Sky Sports.

“Don’t boo the players who dedicate their lives to the game and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and special moments for the fans and their families.”

Maguire said he knows a lot of top England supporters who have supported him and Henderson since the very beginning and still do.

“You heard a lot of support, and also a little bit of shouting, but they [huutelijat] are not England fans.”