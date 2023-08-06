Tottenham beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5–1.

Football The attacking greatness of Tottenham in the English Premier League Harry Kane has been spinning in the transfer rumor mill lately, because the giant German club Bayern Munich is chasing the 30-year-old goalie. According to media reports, Bayern has made the latest offer for Kane on Friday, but Tottenham has so far held tight to Kane, who has just started the last year of his current contract.

On Sunday, Tottenham’s all-time top scorer Kane was seen in a familiar jersey when Tottenham faced the Ukrainian guest Shakhtar Donetsk in a training match. And the rumors didn’t seem to bother Kane, as he scored no less than four goals as Spurs crushed Shakhtar 5-1.

Kane was also Tottenham’s captain, and the home crowd sang of their affection at the goal show with the words “we want you to stay with us”. When Kane came off as a substitute, the crowd gave a standing ovation, hoping they wouldn’t see their hero for the last time in their team’s kit.