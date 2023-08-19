Football | Harry Kane shone in his Bundesliga debut and praised the German supporters

According to Bayern’s new attacking star, the supporters in the Bundesliga are very different compared to the matches in the Premier League.

From Tottenham An English striker who moved to German football fields Harry Kane opened his goal tap right in the opening match of the Bundesliga season, when the reigning champion Bayern Munich knocked down Werder Bremen bluntly 4–0 on the away field.

Kane, who is the captain of the English national football team, made the pass Leroy Sanen the opening goal already in the fourth minute, but after that Bremen teased the big Bavarian club for a long time. Kane’s opening goal in a Bayern shirt came in the 74th minute, and eventually the visitors went for Sane and the 18-year-old French striker Mathys Telin with hits.

Kane’s Bayern debut went badly wrong last week as Leipzig humiliated the team 3-0 in the German Supercup, but against Bremen the English star proved his worth.

“He impacted the game consistently, he’s just a really, really smart player. He knows what he’s doing and he’s unbelievably accurate,” the Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel praised according to AFP.

Kane, 30, enjoyed the atmosphere of his Bundesliga debut, although he also admitted he was nervous about the match. The Englishman moved to Bayern for a transfer fee of 100 million euros, which is a Bundesliga record.

“This was amazing, the supporters of both teams were incredible throughout the match. A very different atmosphere to some of the Premier League matches I’ve experienced. Our away supporters were great, but hats off to their (Bremen) fans as well, they were great too. I really enjoyed this experience and I’m delighted to win,” said Kane for Sky Sports.

Kane represented the London club Tottenham from his junior years and became the club’s all-time top scorer (280 goals in 435 matches). Kane won the Premier League top scorer three times, but failed to lead the London team to a single trophy.

In Bayern, the trophy seems likely already this season, as the big club has won the German championship 11 times in a row.