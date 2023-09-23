Football | Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Bayern’s club record at the same time

The old club record shared by Bayern’s club legends went down in history when Kane scored against Bochum.

Bayern Munich’s new English goal stick Harry Kane scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick and also provided two assists in the same match as Bayern crushed VfL Bochum 7-0 on Saturday.

At the same time, Kane’s number of goals in the Bundesliga rose to seven, which also marked a new club record. Never before has a Bayern player scored seven goals in his first five league games.

Bayern club legends Gerd Müller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic scored all five goals in their first five Bundesliga games for Bayern.

Bayern could have scored more goals in the Bochum goal without the Bochum goalkeeper By Manuel Riemann great rescues.

“We played well today and we had the right attitude,” Kane said, according to Reuters.

“We made the game look easy. We really had a lot of speed with the ball.”

Profit put Bayern 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after five games. Bayer Leverkusen can level on Sunday when they face Heidenheim.

Kane praised his teammates for being in top form.

“I’m getting to know the team better game by game, and things went really well for me and the team,” Kane said.

Kane scored his first goal in the 13th minute to give Bayern a 2–0 lead. Kane secured the club record in the 54th minute with a penalty kick goal that gave Bayern a 5–0 lead. Two minutes before full time, Kane scored the last remaining goal.