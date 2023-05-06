Football | Harry Kane overtook Wayne Rooney in Premier League goal tally

Manchester City took an even tighter grip on the championship fight.

Striker star Harry Kane increased his number of league goals for the season to 26 when Tottenham celebrated a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. At the same time, Kane rose to second place alone in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring list.

Kane has completed 209 goals in the Premier League, while Wayne Rooney scored fewer goals in his playing career. The Premier League’s all-time goalscoring record is at the top Alan Shearer, which bombed 260 hits. Kane’s goalscoring record shows that he has played 317 Premier League matches, while Shearer had 441 and Rooney had 491 Premier League matches.

Only Manchester City’s attacking monster is ahead of Kane in this season’s goal statistics Erling Haaland, who has scored a record 35 hits. On Saturday, Kane scored his goal in extra time of the opening half.

Tottenham is sixth in the league table and Palace is 12th.

Manchester City held tighter to the Premier League title by beating Leeds 2–1. The home team scored both goals in the opening half Ilkay Gundogan, who missed his penalty kick in the second half. Rodrigo’s reduction in the final minutes was a thin consolation for Leeds.

Haaland had several chances to add to his goal tally for the season, but this time the Norwegian star pulled the trigger.

The difference between City and second-placed Arsenal is four points, with both having four matches left in the league season. In addition to the Premier League title, City is chasing two other important titles, as it has played itself to the final of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

to Leeds the loss was a setback in the battle for a league position. The team is in the last place in the relegation zone, but Nottingham Forest is lurking with the same number of points and Everton a point behind. Forest and Everton have a game less played than Leeds. The match was Leeds’ first as a head coach Sam Allardyce under the heel of.

In Saturday’s other games, Bournemouth lost at home to Chelsea 1-3 and Wolverhampton beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home. The match between Liverpool and Brentford ends later today.

The victory was the first for Chelsea Frank Lampard’s with a fresh head coaching job at the London club. Losing games were accumulated in all competitions, including six in a row.