Football Harry Kane of Spurs wants to win trophies after his club’s flop season – “I want to win the biggest prizes and we’re not doing it now”

In an interview, Harry Kane, winner of the Premier League Player of the Year award, expressed his politically correct message to the major clubs that they should make an offer of him to Tottenham.

Tottenham in Hotspur star player Harry Kanen, 27, anxiety grows season by season as Spurs does not succeed in the English Premier League as well as in Europe.

Kane has once again expressed his desire to win trophies after Tottenham once again experienced what it feels like to lose.

The loss experienced by Sunday Spurs in the league cup final was a continuation of the 2015 loss in the final of the same competition and the 2019 loss in the Champions League final. In the English Premier League, the Spurs championships fell short in 2016 and 2017.

Spurs fired head coach José Mourinho last week, and its battle for next season’s Champions League seats is failing. Back in December, Tottenham was at the top of the series.

Kane’s future has always been the subject of speculation due to Tottenham’s lack of success. But for any club, it can be difficult to get the club’s main player purchased.

The captain of the England national team has scored 31 goals for Spurs this season in all competitions and won the Premier League Player of the Year award on Tuesday. However, that is not enough for him as he would also like to win as part of a team.

“This has been a disappointing season, to be completely honest,” Kane told Sky Sports.

“We’ve had so many opportunities and in so many games we’ve been in the lead or in a good position over the last quarter, and yet we haven’t succeeded for one reason or another.”

“Looking back now, we were in great positions in November, but the December-January period stopped our intentions. I want to win the biggest prizes that are available, and we are not doing that now. ”

Kane’s interview was a politically correct message to the big clubs that they should make an offer about him to Tottenham.

Source: AFP.