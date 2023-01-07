Football | Harry Kane is closing in on the all-time record for his club – 265th goal, a nice detail

The Tottenham and England captain scored the 265th goal of his career for his club on January 7. On the same day in 1970, the top scorer Jimmy Greaves scored his 265th goal for Tottenham.

Football The captain of Tottenham Hotspur, who plays in the English Premier League Harry Kane came within a goal of his club’s all-time record on Saturday.

Kane’s great right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area sank into the top right corner of Portsmouth’s goal to secure a 1–0 victory for Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Kane, 29, who made his debut for Tottenham’s representative team in 2011, has now scored 265 goals for his club. Club record holder Jimmy Greaves scored 266 goals.

Kane’s 265th goal came on his day on the same day as Greaves scored his goal number 265. Greaves was able to do the trick on January 7, 1970. At that time, Tottenham beat Bradford City in the FA Cup third round match at home with goals of 5–0.

Statistical service Opta says Kane has scored 14 goals in his 14 previous FA Cup matches. The network has fluctuated every 63 minutes on average.

Soccer website FourFourTwo according to Kane has scored in 412 matches. Greaves only needed 379 games for his hits.