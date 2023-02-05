Football | Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time top scorer in the City win

With the defeat, City are still five points behind Arsenal.

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the match on Sunday as Tottenham celebrated a 1-0 home win over Manchester City in the English Premier League.

With the defeat, City are still five points away from league leaders Arsenal, who lost away to Everton on Saturday. Arsenal have played one game less than City. Tottenham is fifth in the league table, 11 points behind Arsenal.

Kane scored his goal in the 15th minute by Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg after power failure and priming. Kane broke records at the same time, as he became Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer. Kane has scored 267 goals in all competitions including Tottenham. He passed the legendary by Jimmy Greaveswho once scored 266 goals for Tottenham.

At the same time, Kane became the man with 200 goals in the Premier League. Over the years, only three players have reached that milestone: Kane, Alan Shearer (260 league goals) and Wayne Rooney (208). Kane’s hitting rate has been wild, as he has played 304 matches in the Premier League.

This season, Kane has already scored 17 goals in the Premier League.

City clearly had more possession than their opponent and controlled the game. The home team, which defended well and was dangerous in its counterattacks, lasted, even Riyad Mahrez shot the ball once into Tottenham’s goal cages. At the end of the match Tottenham Cristian Romero flew into the shower with another yellow card.

Serial riser Nottingham Forest beat Leeds 1–0. The only hit of the match was seen in the 14th minute, when the home team Brennan Johnson cannoned the ball handsomely out of the air into the net.

The defeat is another setback for Leeds, who have had a poor season.

Leeds is in 17th place in the league table, that is, barely above the relegation line. However, the difference to those behind is small. Leeds have a total of 18 points, and Everton are a notch below with the same number of points. Bournemouth has 17 and league jumbo Southampton 15 points.

With their win, Nottingham rose to 24 points and 13th place. One of the team’s number one characters on Sunday was the goalkeeper Keylor Navas, which stretched to good saves. The famous Navas arrived in Nottingham at the beginning of the week on loan from PsG.

Leeds have not won in their seven most recent league matches.