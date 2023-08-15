Football | Häntäpää KTP surprised SJK in the Veikkausliiga

A native of Kotka KTP made a big surprise in the football league, when the team claimed a 3-2 away win from Seinäjoki on Tuesday as a guest of SJK. With the victory, the club involved in the relegation battle reached 20 league points and rose from 10th place to eighth.

KTP’s last win was at the end of June, and there were five winless matches behind them. KTP had never beaten SJK at the league level before.

In the second period, the team from Kotka rallied twice from a losing position and scored the winning goal in the second minute of overtime. The 3-2 fist hit Willian Pozo-Venta.

“Of course, this is a big win, but I wouldn’t use the word facilitating. However, I am relieved by how our team responded to what we asked of them during the training week. We said that no matter what happens on the field, the thoughts must stay in our own game”, rejoiced the head coach of KTP Jussi Leppälahti.

Series SJK, who are comfortable at the top, have won only two of their last eight matches after a great start to the season. During this time, 15 goals have been scored for the team, while in the first 11 matches of the season, the Seinjoki players only allowed three hits. At the moment, SJK is on a losing streak of three matches.

They were also successful in scoring from KTP Willis Furtado and Juho Lehtiranta. SJK’s goals hit Noah Laine and Diego Rojaswho dunked the ball into the goal in the first minute of the match.