Football | Hammarby IF, starred by Finnish players, won the historic championship in Sweden

Hammarby won the women’s football championship for the first time since 1985. There were three Finnish players in the team.

Stockholm Hammarby IF, which has operated in Södermalm for decades, won the women’s football championship in 1985. After that, “Bajen” has had to wait 38 years before the championship was successfully renewed.

On Saturday, it finally succeeded, when Hammarby beat IFK Norrköping away 2–0. The two-goal victory was enough for the championship, because the goal difference of the Stockholmers was better than Häcken’s, who was left with silver.

The historic championship had a strong Finnish flavor. Hammarby’s goalkeeper saved Anna Tamminen and as the mainstay of the central defense, the well-known Helmareis is standing Eva Nyström. The third Finn Adelina Engman was sidelined due to injury.

Finnish goalkeeper Anna Tamminen rejoices with head coach Pablo Pinones-Arce.

In the previous one round, Hammarby’s home match against Häcken had a handsome 17,623 spectators. Thousands of green and white supporters came to watch the climax of the championship battle. There were 8,251 spectators at the Norrköping stadium, and almost 6,000 of them had arrived from Stockholm.

According to the club’s announcement, never before have so many fans traveled to an away match played outside of Stockholm – neither on the men’s nor the women’s side.

When the championship was finally decided, the joy of the Hammarby fans who arrived in Norrköping burst into tears. From the viewer’s picture from the video you can see how a huge crowd rushed to the field to celebrate the championship with the players.

Hammarby had won the Swedish Cup in the summer, so the team and its Finnish players were crowned double champions.