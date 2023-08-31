Valkeakoski’s Hakan Teemu Tainio can’t remember anything similar in his career.

Carbon monoxide is the statistical freak of the current betting league season. The balance of ten home matches shows an astonishing one win and nine draws.

At the same time, Haka is the only team in the league that has not lost even once at home on the Valkeakoski Tehtaa field this season.

The statistics do not completely please the head coach Teemu Tainiota.

“It’s kind of sick that we are the only undefeated home team in the league. But that balance is the reason why we are in the lower final series”, says Tainio, referring to the lack of wins.

He raises only the VPS match as a so-called good home draw. According to him, there was room for improvement in others.

“One difference from last season is that then we were able to turn games into wins. Now we haven’t been able to.”

Haka’s flight weather in familiar landscapes is not exactly a coincidence. The artificial grass carpet on the factory field was replaced in early summer 2022. It was suitable for the home team.

“We have lost at home twice in a year and a half.”

On the other hand, there is not a single draw in Haka’s league season’s away statistics. The balance of 11 matches has been three wins and eight losses, making Haka the worst away team in the entire league.

Hakan so far, the only home win in the league this season was seen at the beginning of May, when the team won 4–2 against KTP. All other league games on Tehtaa’s field have ended in a draw. Not a single 0–0 result is included.

The balance is enough to compare the home points with the middle class of the league.

The crowd doesn’t seem frustrated by the lack of wins. The average attendance at Tehtaa’s field in league games has been a little over 2,600 per match this season.

Tainio praises Valkeakoski’s match atmosphere as good. The club’s current position in the Veikkausliiga hierarchy is a new realism.

The public seems to have understood that. Haka and Valkeakoski can no longer wallow in the memories of the wonderful years of success.

The club has won a total of nine Finnish championships – the last in 2004. After the 2012 season, the road led to the First Division for years.

“When I came to Haka [päävalmentajaksi 2019], I had two goals: to raise the club to the Veikkausliiga and to bring the futs boom back to Valkeakoski. We are now playing in the league and the rivalry has come back to life,” says Tainio.

“It’s great to see that even though it’s difficult for us, people come to the games.”

In the betting league six coaching sacks have been seen this season. Three of the cases occurred last week within less than two days.

It has been difficult for Haka at times, but Tainio has not been afraid for his own job.

“We’ve always had a very open and honest relationship with the office. I’ve always said that it’s not about me, it’s about Haka. The club’s success is the most important thing.”

The 43-year-old coach has felt the season in his body.

“Yes, this has been the heaviest season of my career. There’s a pretty gray-headed guy looking in the mirror,” says Tainio.

The season is still in progress, but Haka already holds the record for draws at home in one league season.

Previously, HIFK (2015), Tampere United (2002) and TP-Seinäjoki (1997) ended in nine home draws.

Hakan Stavros Zarokostas (10) trying to score against Inter in July. The match ended 2–2.

Haka plays its last match of the regular season at home against SJK on Sunday.

Will there be another draw, Teemu Tainio?

“No. Yes, we thought we would win that game”, the head coach answers.

In the last ten seasons, only twice has any team played the entire league season without a home loss: KuPS 2022 and HJK 2020.

During the entire history of the league (1990– ), only nine times has one or more teams played the entire season without a home loss.

Haka managed that trick in 1999. Tainio doesn’t go so far ahead of things that he would already start painting another undefeated home season.

Hakan the season continues after the regular season in the lower final series.

“The paradox is that after all this we can still get to the Euro courts next season,” says Tainio.

A place in the Eurocup would require winning the lower end series and then success in the Euro qualifiers against the teams in the upper end series.

The minimum goal is not compromised.

“Preservation. And Ilves has to be able to keep behind us,” Tainio says.