Football | Haka grabbed a European place in Vaasa with Lee Erwin’s hat trick

Haka goes into the second match on Sunday with a 3–0 lead.

From Valkeakoski On Wednesday, Haka knocked out Vaasa Palloseura in the first leg of the finals of the Veikkausliiga Eurofinal tournament. Haka goes into the second match at Valkeakoski on Sunday with a 3–0 lead.

Haka, who placed fourth in the upper final series, i.e. the championship series, went directly to the finals of the Euro final tournament and was allowed to rest just under two weeks before the final matches.

VPS, which made it to the Euro finals through the lower final series, i.e. challenger series, already had two Euro final tournament matches under its belt before the first final. VPS was on the stands in the first half, and Haka dominated the match.

Scotch tip Lee Erwin took Haka into the lead in the fifth minute of the game and finally scored a hat-trick already in the opening half. Having played four matches in the last ten days, VPS made two substitutions right at the beginning of the second half, which stimulated the game of the Vaasa team, but there was no goal.

“I am very satisfied with what I saw. The game was fresh and we were able to create good chances”, Haka’s head coach Teemu Tainio said.

“Haka was really good in the first period and came with a sharp leg, which we had problems with all the time. In the end, this was solved by our defensive play, the head coach of VPS Jussi Nuorela once

On Sunday Haka’s defense is aside Jude Arthurwho on Wednesday received his second yellow card of the match in the 85th minute and was sent off.

The winner of the match pair will play in the Conference League qualifiers next season.

“This now requires that we score the first goal in Valkeakoski. Then we’re in the game,” VPS’s Nuorela said.