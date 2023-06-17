Sunday, June 18, 2023
Football | Haaland gave Norway the lead, then there was a confusing meltdown

June 17, 2023
World Europe
Scotland surprised Norway in the European Championship qualifiers with two last-minute goals.

Striker star Erling Haaland succeeded in finishing in the national team shirt, but the hit was ultimately a thin consolation for Norway. Norway lost 1–2 to Scotland at home in the men’s European Championship qualifiers.

Haaland gave the home team the lead from the penalty kick in the 61st minute.

Haaland came on as a substitute in the 84th minute, probably thinking that his goal would be full enough for the points pot. It happened otherwise.

Scotland ran away to victory by Lyndon Dykes and by Kenny McLean with goals in the closing minutes. Dykes’ goal came in the 87th minute and McLean’s two minutes later.

Norway has started its qualifying campaign sluggishly, as it has collected only one point from its three matches. The team suffered a clear away loss to Spain in the A qualifying group and ended up with an away draw against Georgia.

Scotland have played strongly as they have won three of their games. The team started their qualifying campaign by picking up home wins in Cyprus and Spain.

