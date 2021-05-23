Football Guest fans who traveled to Oulu received the prize: HIFK rose to third place in the football league

With Haka’s victory, AC Oulu is the only pointless team in the football league.

Helsinki On Sunday, IFK rose to third place in the men’s football league when HIFK applied for a 2–1 away victory from Oulu. Series promoter AC Oulu continues to be the only team in the series that has not yet scored a point. The goal difference of the Oulu team from four matches is 2-9.

HIFK’s opening goal scored Mostagh Yaghoubi half an hour after the game from the penalty kick, but AC Oulu Niklas Jokelainen leveled the score in the 39th minute.

HIFK’s winning goal in the 67th minute was scored by the Spaniard Pipe.

“The game was won with a slightly worse performance. It does really well now that we now have a long bus ride home. The first nurture game is always a bit of a fetch. A big risk for the fans that came here,” Sakari Mattila thanked the guests who had traveled to Oulu in an interview with Ruudu.

“It’s a whole different thing when two groups of fans are making a sound through the match. It’s great to have supporters in the stands,” said AC Oulu captain Lassi Nurmos.

Prohibition of trustees suffered Haka coach Teemu Tainio tuned his team in Mariehamn to a good stroke on Sunday. Haka took his opening win of the season and opening points with goals from 3 to 0 as IFK Mariehamn struggled for the entire second period as a handicap.

IFK Mariehamn Mikko Sumusalo was driven with a red card from the field at the end of the opening period, when the game was still goalless. In the second episode, Hakan Luiyi de Lucas and Janne-Pekka Laine took advantage of the male superiority of the away team. The final scores fired a penalty kick for his first league goal scored Andrija Bosnjak.

IFK Mariehamn started the series with two wins, but a winning start has been followed by two losses. IFK Mariehamn is sixth in the series.