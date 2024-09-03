Football | Growing up in Sweden, Adam Ståhl’s dream about Huuhkaj came true quickly – “I’m proud”

Football|Ståhl wants to prove that he has come to Huuhkaji to stay.

Finland After a long time, the national football team got a new player born in Sweden in its ranks, when Djurgården’s 29-year-old Fullback Adam Ståhl received a call to the national team. Ståhl had been dreaming of the Finnish national team for years, but it came true thanks to the transfer to Djurgården.

Ståhl moved from Mjälby to Djurgården in the Swedish league, and a month later he received an invitation to the Finnish national team.

“When I moved to Djurgården, I spoke by Rasmus Schüller with. He knew I was half Finnish. After that conversation, he talked about me Markku Kanervaand now I’m sitting here,” Ståhl said on Tuesday at Kalastajatorpa, wearing the Finnish national team training shirt.

“I’m proud of this.”

From the past, he only knew from Huuhkaj the Finnish players from Djurgården, Schüller, Miro Tenhon and the one who recently moved from Ilves to Djurgården Santeri Haaralan.

Jump From Mjällby to the big Swedish club Djurgården was a big step for Ståhl.

“It has been a stressful few weeks. And now I’m in the national team. Everything has moved really fast in the last month. Maybe it’s good that I’m a bit older player and I can handle my emotions.”

“I have always had Finnish and Swedish citizenships. I got a passport from the Finnish embassy, ​​and there were no problems at all. It was easy.”

Ståhl hopes to get on the field when Finland faces Greece in an away match on Saturday and England next Tuesday.

“I want to prove that I have come to stay in the team. I’m just happy to be here. This is the biggest thing in my career. Putting on the Finnish shirt would be a dream come true. I’ve been talking to my mom about this since I was 18, but then I wasn’t the player I am today.”

Stahl was born in Sweden but visited Finland every summer as a child and teenager with his family.

“It’s such a shame that I don’t speak Finnish. I was in Finland a lot with my parents and sister. My grandmother had a house in Pello. We spent months there every summer.”

“I like Finland’s nature and atmosphere. The mood is relaxed. It’s hard to explain. Life is comfortable in Finland.”