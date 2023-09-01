Football | Grieving Lucas Lingman scored the winning goal – “Fortunately, something good happened now”

HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas praised how Lingman came back to the team after the family tragedy.

HJK–Farul 2–0

HJK advanced to the Conference League with 3–2 on aggregate

In the Euro qualifying games In Töölö, HJK almost always has its best searching time in the opening half and an advantage while the opponent gets used to the Helsinki artificial turf. In all four qualifying games this summer, HJK has scored the opening goal of the match at home within the first half hour.

But without a second-half goal, the Club would not have advanced to the Conference League on Thursday. Thursday’s second half was the first of the four qualifying matches in which the Club scored a goal. Bojan Radulovic The 2–0 goal secured HJK’s victory in a pair of matches over Romania’s Farul with 3–2 goals and a place in the autumn games of the Conference League.

One Among HJK’s key players in Thursday’s win was the midfield quarterback Lucas Lingman, 25, who sported a mourning band on his right hand. He said on social media a week ago that his older brother died.

A lot was required of Lingman, that he would be able to play in the demanding European game after a short period of mourning. However, Lingman assisted Radulovic’s second half goal.

“There are a bit of two-sided atmospheres now, of course. The last week has been spent thinking about a few different things. Football has been a smaller thing. Fortunately, something good came this week,” said Lingman.

“It’s really great that we get to the group stage for the third time.”

Father and grandfather were watching Lingman’s matches at the stadium, mother was watching the match at home.

“When the game started, all I had in mind was the ball. Of course, the mourning period continues. Only time heals.”

Lingman celebrated joining the Conference League after the match.

“This is a massive deal for all of us. Not many people can say that they have played in the Conference League and the Europa League, or that they have played these games in three consecutive years. This is a big deal for us and also for Finnish football.”

The opening goal was close already in the fifth minute, but Bojan Radulovic’s header after Lucas Lingman’s corner kick was ruled offside. Then after a quarter of an hour Lingman and Santeri Hostikka were close to playing with their combination Topi Keskinen to the goal post, but the last pass went long.

HJK’s opening goal came at the end of a fine attacking pattern in the 20th minute, when Keskinen and Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan played the ball to Hostika on the right wing into an empty space in the corner of the penalty area. Hostikka calmly looked at the pass and gave the button center to Bojan Radulovic. Radulovic had time to look at the ball and the goalkeeper’s positioning, and after that he surely headed it into the goal.

The opening half was HJK’s best half in the summer qualifiers. But in the name of truth, it must be said that of the four qualifying opponents, Farul’s defensive game was the least organized. There were strange gaps in the defense, which HJK was able to exploit in the opening half.

On the other at halftime, HJK was able to continue its good attacks, and the decisive hit came in the 70th minute.

Topi Keskinen was building HJK’s decisive 2–0 goal.

Keskinen got through, passed the goalkeeper, but drifted into a corner that was too small. He then played the ball to Lingman, whose perfect cross found Radulovic. This surely placed the ball in the goal past the goalkeeper Mihai Aioan.

“It’s crazy how Lingman came back to the team. He had two practices below before the game. He was completely superior in training”, HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas praised Lingman.