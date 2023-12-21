Rome – The Super League is still alive. The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled the abuse of UEFA's (and FIFA's) dominant position on the organization of football competitions in Europe.

To complete a process that began before the Super League affair, last year UEFA reformulated the rules on the authorization of 'International Club Competitions'. They included a commitment to ensure that new competitions – among other things – respect “the principle of sporting merit and that sporting values ​​always prevail over commercial interests“, and the fact that any potential competition organizer should “provide confirmation that they have not been involved in the preparation or organization of an unauthorized international club competition in the previous five years”.

Rules in short designed to kill another Super League in the bud. The Court's verdict provides the legal basis for bringing down the entire castle. Twelve months ago, Attorney General Athanasios Rantos, with a non-binding opinion, agreed with FIFA and UEFA, holding that “the rules according to which any new competition is subject to prior approval by FIFA-UEFA are compatible with the law of competition from the Union”.

“We won the right to compete. UEFA's monopoly is over. Football is free. Clubs no longer have to fear sanctions and can now determine their own future”. This is how the CEO of A22 (the Super League's parent company) Bernd Reichart comments on X on the ruling of the European Court of Justice on the monopoly of UEFA and FIFA. “To the fans – he continues – I say that our proposal is that all Super League matches be broadcast free of charge. To the clubs: guaranteed incomes and solidarity contributions”.