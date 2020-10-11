Wales, which leads the Finnish block, suffered the first loss of points.

Finland The national football team will face Bulgaria today at 7 p.m. The second match in the block was played earlier on Sunday and ended quite aptly for the Owners.

Ireland stretched to a goal-free draw at home with Wales leading the block. Wales had won Finland and Bulgaria in previous matches.

Thanks to the draw, Finland would rise to the point of Wales just six points with the victory over Bulgaria, when the block turns to its second half.

Peoples the league’s block victory opens up the possibility of aiming for a World Cup spot at the 2022 Qatar Games, if one does not detach from the actual World Cup qualifiers.