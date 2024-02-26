Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Football | Good news for Everton – the points penalty was reduced

February 26, 2024
Football | Good news for Everton – the points penalty was reduced

Everton are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Football Everton, who are in the relegation battle of the English Premier League, received good news on Monday. The club's ten-point penalty for financial rule violations in November was reduced to six points after the club filed a complaint.

The ten-point penalty is the biggest in Premier League history. According to the Premier League, Everton admitted the infringements but appealed the amount of the penalty. An independent appeals panel accepted some of Everton's arguments, saying there were errors in the November decision.

Everton, who got four more points, moves up to 15th place in the series. It has five points more than Luton Town, who are in the first place in the relegation zone.

