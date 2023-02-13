The ProSieben team said goodbye emotionally to the viewers during the last broadcast of the National Football League on the station. At the end of the show from the 57th Super Bowl, reporter Christoph “Icke” Dommisch broke his voice with tears before addressing the audience again. “It’s been eight really wonderful, wonderful, wonderful years. Football goes on, enjoy this sport,” said Dommisch on Monday morning. “Many people have changed my life by watching this show, by doing this show.”