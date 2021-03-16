Football “God’s Return” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the national team and comments remain unchanged

Ibrahimovic was named to the Swedish team for the next two World Cup qualifiers.

Swedish one of the best players of all time Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to the national team.

The matter was confirmed by the head coach of the national team Janne Andersson, who selected his 39-year-old striker for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo.

“First of all, it’s Sweden’s best footballer of all time, so it’s obviously great to get him back,” Andersson said at a news conference. Aftonbladetin by.

He also highlighted Ibrahimovic’s experience, which can help the team’s younger players.

“Perhaps the team has a very competitive situation in my time. I am glad that we have so many players to choose from.

Zlatan left the national team games after the 2016 European Championships. He commented on his return to his style faithfully on Instagram.

“God’s return,” he wrote in connection with his picture.

Ibrahimovic has been in good spirits this season in AC Milan ‘s Italian Serie A. He has scored 14 goals in 14 matches.

In the national team he has scored 62 goals in 116 matches.