A special match was seen in the São Paulo State Championship Series.

My own goals belong to football, but quite rarely are they scored in the same match. In Brazil, however, such a rarity was seen on Tuesday in the São Paulo State Championship series known as Campeonato Paulista.

Botafogo SP hosted Sao Bento, and the guests were responsible for all the goals. Unfortunately, they were born in their own network, and Botafogo took the match with a score of 2-0.

The scorer was 38 minutes into the game, Gabriel Inocencio pushed the center into the top corner.

The second goal was then even more embarrassing. Defender of Sao Bento Bruno baited back to the goalkeeper, who slowly kicked the full house from the rolling ball and looked powerless as it rolled to the finish.

For Botafogo, the win was the second of ten matches. There are four draws. Sao Bento has six draws and four losses in his account.

He was the first in Finland to report on the match between Botafogo SP and Sao Bento pallomeri.net.