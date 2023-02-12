Football | Goalkeeper Haaland substituted in the middle of the game, City rose to Arsenal’s position

The Manchester teams City and United narrowed the gap to the top-ranked Arsenal.

Football The battle for the top of the English Premier League intensified on Sunday, when the league leader Arsenal, who was tied on Saturday, narrowed the gap to the Manchester clubs.

City beat Aston Villa 3-1 at home and United beat Leeds 2-0 away, and Arsenal lead City by three points and United by five. Arsenal have played one match less than City and two less than United.

City ran away Rodrin and Ilkay Gündogan’s with goals as well Riyad Mahrez’s with a penalty kick to a 3–0 halftime lead, and there was no longer any doubt about the winner.

City’s Norwegian wing Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time, he appeared to have bruised his thigh in the opening half. City face away Arsenal in Wednesday night’s top-of-the-table clash.

United’s goals in Leeds came late in the match when Marcus Rashford succeeded in the 80th minute and Alejandro Garnacho five minutes later. Rashford has been in great form as he has scored eight goals in his most recent nine league games.