Football | Goalkeeper Erling Haaland confidently sets out to chase the first trophy of the season against Liverpool: “We’re going to have fun”

Manchester City and Liverpool meet on Saturday in the Community Shield match. There will be the first meeting of the acquisitions of the young attack head.

Manchester City and Liverpool will be chasing their first trophy of the season on Saturday in the FA Community Shield. In it, the winner of the previous season’s Premier League (City) and the winner of the FA Cup (Liverpool) will meet.

Star striker Erling Haaland see you on Saturday for the first time in a competitive match in a City shirt. The 22-year-old Norwegian made his City debut at the weekend in a friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring in 12 minutes.

“He scored, which is really important. These types of goals in front of the goalkeeper – he’s always there,” City’s head coach Pep Guardiola said after the match.

“In recent years, City haven’t had a striker like me, so of course I’ve seen myself in situations like this. I’m not surprised,” Haaland said himself after his opening goal.

He commented also playing together with City’s other star striker Jack Grealish with.

“He is good, but he needs to improve and I need to improve. I like first impressions, so we’re going to have fun.”

Second an interesting acquisition of a striker has moved from Benfica to Liverpool Darwin Nunez. The 23-year-old Uruguayan scored four goals in a friendly against RB Leipzig last week, but failed to put the ball into an empty net in his opening match against Manchester United.

“It’s the best way to silence all talk. He’s a different striker than we’ve had, but a very good one,” the Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp said after Núñez’s four-goal game.

Liverpool have injury concerns under the match, because goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota are not in the squad.

“Alisson trained more today than the other day, so he will certainly be available for the Fulham game, but not at the weekend,” Klopp said on Thursday, referring to Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

“The same goes for Diogo, it will take a while for him to recover, unfortunately,” he continued.