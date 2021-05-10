Football Goalkeeper Edinson Cavani will continue to air his hits on the Manchester United shirt

Cavani, 34, has already finished 15 goals in his debut season at Manchester United, including all races.

Football Manchester United, second in the English Premier League, announced their Uruguayan goalie on Monday Edinson Cavanin extension agreement.

Cavani, 34, has already finished 15 goals in his debut season at Manchester United, including all races. There are nine Premier League goals.

“I have felt the trust of my manager from the beginning. It gives the perfect opportunity to play the best possible football, ”Cavani praised the club website.

“It’s touching how much our supporters have wanted me to stay with them,” he added.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær recalled saying Cavan would bring energy, strength and leadership to the team.

“He’s been everything I thought, and more,” Solskjær said.

United’s local rival Manchester City leads the Premier League by ten points. City have three unplayed matches and United have four matches.

On the Euro fields, Manchester United has advanced to the European League final. It will face Spanish Villarreal in the final on May 26.