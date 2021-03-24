Captain Burak Yilmaz led the Turkish goal celebration.

Football the men’s World Cup qualifiers began on Wednesday when Turkey and the Netherlands clashed in Istanbul and the match could not be resolved without ambiguity.

Turkey took the lead 15 minutes in, as the captain was no longer on the pitch Burak Yilmazin the shot changed the direction of the Dutch Matthijs de Ligtista and sank into the net past the powerless Tim Krulin.

Teemu Pukin Norwich teammate Krul got a post between the poles when Jasper Cillesen injured in preheating.

Krul’s Yilmaz struck his penalty well enough to beat the goalkeeper and extend the home team’s lead to 3 – 0 after 34 minutes.

One of the most talked about situations of the match was seen at the end of the first half. De Ligt rose to the top of the goal. The ball bounced off the post towards the goal from which Okay Yokuslu pushed it away.

The Dutch players scored the goal, but the referee Michael Oliver allowed the game to continue when the assistant referee did not report the ball was in the goal.

Goal line technology is not used in World Cup qualifiers, but now it would have been needed.

Dutch players thoughts at the beginning of the second half seemed to be still in a close-knit situation, for Hakan Calhanoglu took an accurate shot in Turkey for a three-goal lead just after half-minute of the game.

The Dutch got in like a stealthy quarter before the end of the game when Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong hit every couple of minutes.

Yilmaz put the ball away for 0 – 1. After 81 minutes, Yilmaz sent a free kick in high over the penalty box.

The score is now 4-2.