Football | Gnistan’s winning streak already stretched to five matches – Tim Väyrynen again as the decider

Football|Gnistan has not lost since the stadium fire.

Rising team Gnistan picked up its fifth consecutive victory in the Veikkausliiga by defeating SJK 1–0 on Monday evening. Attacker reinforcement Tim Väyrynen a header at the end of the away team’s winning goal.

Väyrynen, 31, who moved to Gnistan in the summer, has now played six matches in “Kipinä” and scored four goals.

With its victory, Gnistan already rose to seventh in the league and is only three points away from VPS, which holds the last place in the championship series.

There is only one round left in the Veikkausliiga regular season. Gnistan will face Ilves in the final round at home. VPS, on the other hand, will host HJK. VPS’s goal difference is currently two goals better than Gnistan.

Since the stadium fire in July, Gnistan has won five matches and played one draw.

During his winning streak, Gnistan has conceded only two goals and tenaciously defended the pressure created by SJK at the end on Monday as well.

“Even though we have had two losses in a row during the season, our work has not wavered. The players have been getting games together since the transfer window, and we’ve got the roles and dynamics working”, Gnistan’s head coach Jussi Leppälahti quoth.

“Success breeds success. When you work, you get profits and your confidence rises, that’s one big key. The football league is a momentum series, and now SJK has a slightly different kind of momentum,” he continued.

Having collected only three points from the August matches, SJK is in fourth place, already nine points away from the top team KuPS.