Football | Gnistan’s junior players survive with a fright: “Of course, the juniors are affected by the harsh sight of the burnt-out stands”

Football|The CEO of the club, Ilkka Vanala, believes that the sight of the burnt-out stands also affects the juniors.

Saturday The fire in the Mustapekka football stand touched many, but especially the supporters and employees of its owner club IF Gnistan. The biggest question seems to be where Gnistan’s matches will be played in the future.

In addition to the grandstand in Oulunkylä, the artificial turf suffered from damage caused by the fire and the weight of the fire trucks.

CEO of Gnistan Ilkka Vanala says that the club will try to organize things during the weekend so that, for example, match schedules and venues can be fixed. On Saturday, the club’s management will discuss with different teams and guardians and think about options.

“The community is important to us, and that’s why we want to hear them in decision-making,” says Vanala.

I follow the destruction of the artificial grass should not greatly affect junior players’ training. Next to the Mustapekka arena is the Pikkupekka arena, which is mainly used by the Juniors. The flames raged far from its turf and it is completely intact.

“But of course juniors are affected by the harsh sight of the burnt-out stands”, Vanala states.

The Helsinki Cup event organized this week has affected the training schedules of Gnistan’s Juniors. Because of this, training for the juniors was not scheduled for Saturday – unlike for the representative teams. Gnistan’s juniors will also be seen in the Helsinki Cup final on Saturday.

According to Vanala, IF Gnistan’s club includes 1,200 junior athletes and their parents. The club is big, so decisions have to be made quickly.

Vanala says that the club is primarily trying to influence the fact that Premier League matches are played as normally as possible. He hopes that the game against FC Inter from Turku on Monday, July 22 will come true.

According to Vanala, instead of the Mustapekka arena, practices and matches could be held, for example, at the Helsinki Palloseura’s field in Länsi-Pakila. There are also other options in the vicinity of Oulunkylä. However, adjusting exercise schedules can cause problems.