Football | Gnistan’s high momentum continues – the streak culminated wonderfully in the final moments

Football|Gnistan is on a winning streak.

Gnistan stretched its scoring streak to five games in the men’s soccer league after its home arena in Oulunkylä was destroyed in a nighttime fire in July. The fourth consecutive victory came with a score of 2–1 against IFK Mariehamn, which it was supposed to face in Oulunkylä before its evacuation team.

“Especially from the beginning of the season, the beginnings of the games were messed up, and then you couldn’t turn them around. Now even if we concede the first goal, we don’t get discouraged, we always come through”, the Gnistan winger Saku Heiskanen your picture.

The islanders took the lead in the seventh minute with the help of the home team. First the IFK Jayden Reid shook the piece to half the field. Heiskanen of the yellow shirts got possession of the ball. The guests by Adam Larsson while rushing, Heiskanen aimed for the goalkeeper AJ Marcucciawhose attempted volley stop resulted in a corner kick. In the following special situation, the ball was missed by Michael Fonselli within reach, and he was not mistaken at close range.

Right at the top of the second period, Heiskanen corrected his initial mistake, as he broke into the box, from where he shot through the back post to make it 1-1.

However, IFK Mariehamn was able to kill the home team’s other finishing attempts in the last meters one way or another. Started in exchange Joakim Latonen finally scored the winning goal in the 85th minute.

“Let’s go one game at a time, from win to win, and see how long it takes,” Gnistan’s Heiskanen described the goal.