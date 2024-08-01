Football | Gnistan, which has lost its stadium, has a tough plan – back to Oulunkylä already for next season

Football|Gnistan CEO Ilkka Vanala says that the damaged field can be replaced during the fall.

Football Next weekend, Gnistan, who plays in the Veikkausliiga, will perform for the first time at the Bolt stadium. The team moved to Töölö after the fire that destroyed the stands of the Mustapekka arena in Oulunkylä.

Even though the layoff period is just beginning, it is clear to the club’s background group that it is intended to be kept short. Managing director Ilkka Vanala says that Gnistan wants to play in Oulunkylä again next season, regardless of the league level.

“Absolutely. That’s where we’re from, and that’s where we want to play,” says Vanala.

Vanala believes that things can be resolved in accordance with the license terms. The surface of the field damaged in the fire will be replaced in September, and the lights on the field are being renewed.

“The field must be changed for the winter. It is a lifeline, because we also have partners, for example the Talviliiga. The date is forced to early autumn. It takes 2–3 weeks to level the bottom, repair it, and install a new surface.”

At the moment, the Mustapekka arena field can be partially used. Vanala says that many teams were on vacation at the time of the fire, which reduced the need for loan pitches. With the exception of the representative team, the training runs quite well in Oulunkylä, where the training field is also used.

“The matches are a challenge, because official matches cannot be played on the damaged field. Match transfers are busy, and at some point the demolition work and the installation of a new surface will begin.”

The grandstand of the Mustapekka arena was completely destroyed by fire.

When the field and lights will be in order at some point this year, an important issue to be resolved before next season is the capacity of the stands.

In this season’s license terms 1,500 covered grandstand seats were required. In order to fulfill the condition, Gnistan acquired stands from Espoo on a different side of the field than the destroyed stand for this season. Thus, there is not much distance to the minimum.

How the additional capacity of the stand will be managed has not yet been decided. Gnistan has dreamed of a new football stadium in Oulunkylä as part of a long-term development plan. Short-term and long-term solutions go hand in hand.

“We have a meeting with the city of Helsinki next week. It clarifies where we are and where we want to go. It also solves a more acute situation,” says Vanala.

Vanala says that with the exception of the grandstand, Gnistan has “ticks in the box” regarding the license conditions in Oulunkylä for next season.

“On mandatory issues, the audience is critical. Some reasonable solution is needed for the main stand. Big casting works won’t be done until next spring, but the big picture will decide how the temporary stand should be implemented.”

Gnistan in the first Bolt-arena game next Sunday, the Vaasa Palloseura will play against. Vanala says that the team’s adaptation to the new location went well, although some things can be resolved through the organization of the game.

Veikkausliiga said on Wednesday that the round of the weekend is the Kipinäkierros, which aims to activate football followers to support Gnistan. Vanala says that, so far, donations total around 150,000 euros.