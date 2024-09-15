Sunday, September 15, 2024
Football | Gnistan secured his place in the series

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
World Europe
Football | Gnistan secured his place in the series
In Oulunkylä, they are already aiming for the Veikkausliiga’s Euro qualifiers.

Oulunkylän pride IF Gnistan beat IFK Mariehamn 2–1 in the Veikkausliiga lower final series match on Sunday and at the same time secure their place in the league for next season.

Vertti Hänninen was responsible for both of Gnistan’s goals. In the upcoming league rounds, “Kipinä” is chasing the 7th place in the series, which entitles the Veikkausliiga to the Euro qualifiers.

“A very tight game, as expected. IFK Mariehamn put everything on the line and played a good game. We were supported by good box defense and skill on the offensive end”, Gnistan’s head coach Jussi Leppälahti comment on the match.

