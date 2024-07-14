Football | Gnistan published a message of thanks – this is how the club seeks help

Football|The Mustapekka arena is out of use for the rest of the season.

in northern Helsinki operating IF Gnistan experienced a shocking tragedy the night before Saturday, when the main grandstand of the football club’s base Mustapekka-arena was destroyed in a fierce fire.

On Sunday morning, the club said on their Facebook pages about the ways in which its operations in the midst of a crisis can be helped.

First of all, donations can be made to the Spark Fund established by the club in 2013.

Another way to support the plight of blue-and-yellow people is related to the 100th anniversary book published in the spring One hundred years of spark. The club’s fan products were destroyed in the fire, but the books were also stored in another warehouse and there are enough of them to sell.

The third form of support concerns larger donations and possible co-operation in return.

Gnistan’s fate has aroused a lot of strong reactions among Finnish football fans.

“We are deeply touched by all the messages of support and your willingness to help. Thanks for that.”

Gnistan said in his publication on Saturday in the bulletinthat the field of the burnt arena will be out of use for a long time.

“During the end of the season, no more official matches can be played at Mustapekka Arena. This means that the Veikkausliiga matches of the men’s representative team and the matches of the women’s representative team Kakkonen will be moved to other fields. We are currently investigating alternative options and will inform you about them as soon as possible.”

CEO of HJK Aki Riihilahti said on Saturday that he had offered Bolt Arena to Gnistan at no cost for the rest of the season.