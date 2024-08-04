Football|Gnistan won his 100th anniversary match in Töölö in front of 2,906 spectators.

Football Veikkausliiga rising team Gnistan celebrated its centenary history in a grand way by defeating Vaasa Palloseura 3–0 in its celebration match.

Instead of Oulunkylä, “Kipinä” celebrated their party at the Bolt Arena in Töölö. The centennial match was Gnistan’s first home game after the fire in the Mustapekka arena.

The result was the fifth win of the season Vertti Hännenen, Tim Väyrynen and Jonas Enkerudin with hits. At the same time, Gnistan improved its positions in the Veikkausliiga middle class.

For VPS, the loss was already the third in a row away from home.

Vertti Hänninen (left) scored Gnistan’s opening goal. Before that, Alfie Cicale had time to organize a quality spot for VPS, which Gnistan’s Anthony “AJ” Marcucci rejected.

His opening goal In the 18th minute, Gnistan built the offensive end from a sideline throw.

Saku Heiskanen threw the ball to Hännen, who used the ball on Enkerud and ran towards the goal. Hännen’s shot sank Teppo Marttinen back through the front post.

Väyrynen doubled Gnistan’s lead from the penalty kick in the 31st minute. The ball was taken to the spot when Martti Haukioja poured Roman Eremenko Väyrynen to his goal of concentration.

Enkerud put the final seal in the 69th minute, when VPS couldn’t clear the ball into wider waters after Gnistan’s right wing side-kick.

Anthony “AJ” Marcucci had a great game with Gnistan’s goal.

to Gnistan the US goalkeeper who transferred in July Anthony “AJ” Marcucci made two crucial saves on Sunday.

VPS Alfie Cicale already played the ball behind the Gnistan line in the opening half Yevgeni Bashkirov, but Marcucci stretched into a leg block. In the second half, Marcucci made a save Prosper Ahiabun shot after a corner kick.

Gnistan supporters rewarded Marcucci for both saves with rhythmic chants of U–S–A.

The celebratory match was watched by 2,906 spectators, so Gnistan’s audience record still remains the 3,024 spectators of the HJK match played in Oulunkylä.

