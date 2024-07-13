Football | Gnistan lost everything in the fire – the CEO told how much money the club needs

Football|Gnistan needs new equipment quite quickly.

of Gnistan home stadium Mustapekka-arena burned down in the morning, causing great damage to the club’s conditions.

CEO of the club Ilkka Vanala says that the club needs to quickly find out how to get the operation going even in a helpful way. After recovering from the initial shock, the club has gathered to think about what options it has.

There have been options on the table, from fundraising to support events.

“Any help is welcome.”

According to Vanala, he has already received many inquiries about how to support the club and where to donate money, for example.

“I have asked to message me directly. Every euro will go home, but the total need is probably hundreds of thousands of euros,” says Vanala.

Vanalan according to Gnistan, there is already a Spark Fund, the purpose of which is to financially support the club’s junior players. The fund has an existing permission to collect money, and Vanala plans to find out quickly whether that permission can be applied to support collection for damages caused by the fire.

Vanala also says that he has discussions with the insurance company in the coming days. Basically everything is insured.

Gnistan operates the stadium company that runs the Mustapekka arena, and Gnistan ry, which runs junior activities. and the limited company that runs the operations of the representative teams.

Of these, the stadium company suffered the most damage, as the main grandstand and office building of the Mustapekka arena were completely destroyed.

“Regarding that, the conditions must be made to work soon.”

Among other things, HJK Aki Riihilahti already managed to offer Gnistan the Bolt arena in Töölö for the rest of the season at no cost.

Oulunkylän the fire also practically destroyed the entire property of the two representative teams. Gnistan has an agreement for the supply of equipment with the German giant Puma.

“Of course, we would like to need the equipment today,” says Vanala.

“You don’t have to think about what’s left, everything is gone. Players can have personal insoles and teed shoes”, and at least because of such things, we would not want to give the opponents a cent of handicap.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

Police announced of the fire earlier on Saturday, that it does not suspect a crime in the matter, but the possibility cannot be ruled out yet.