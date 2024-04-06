Football | Gnistan had a great league debut: record crowd, victory and wild sales – “The beer is out!”

IF Gnistan started its debut season in the Veikkausliiga with a great 2–1 home win over Inter Turku.

IF Gnistan–FC Inter 2–1

IF Gnistan gets off to a flying start for the first Veikkausliiga match in history. Within ten minutes, a goal at both ends, and Gnistan's Home Audience bursts into joy at the 10th minute.

Joakim Latonen shoots Gnistan's 1-1 equalizer through the post from the penalty kick and into the goal. A historic hit for Inter Juuso Hämäläinen after the opening goal.

“Joakim Latoneeeeeeeee!”, the announcer beams.

Joakim Latonen aired his 1-1 equalizing goal from the penalty kick in the opening half.

“Ogeli is happy, Ogeli is the best place”, sings the supporters in the upper stand of the Oulunkylä stadium.

13th minute of the game. “Where are the beers? The beer is out! Do I need to get more beer from the store?” In the situation room of Gnistan's main stand, people wonder about the missing beers before finding out their location. The event is clearly becoming a success in terms of sales. At the Oulunkylä stadium, a spectator record is set, when there are 2,352 spectators.

The home crowd gets more joy after half an hour, when Gnistan Vertti Hänninen snatches the ball and shoots it into the top corner of Inter's goal.

“ For the first time ever, I felt restless this morning

Gnistan supporters celebrate the home team's goal.

135 minutes to the opening kick. “Jussi, Jussi, is there anything you need?”

“Three points, it's needed”, head coach of IF Gnistan Jussi Leppälahti answers while waiting for his micro food to heat up.

The small kiosk in Gnistan's main stand is full of people who are busy making last-minute preparations.

The former equipment warehouse of the stadium's main stand has been turned into a coaches' booth. About two hours before the match, head coach Jussi Leppälahti, coach, are sitting there Mikke Salonengoalkeeper coach Zyron Parocaretaker Ari Ahonen and soon a coach will join the team Eero Laurila. From the picture on the wall, the late Ukrainian coaching legend watches the coaches' activities Valery Lobanovskyi.

Salonen is coaching a Veikkausliiga match for the first time, and admits the special nature of the situation.

“For the first time ever, I felt restless this morning. We try to treat this like any other game,” says Salonen while eating chicken and noodles.

Head coach Leppälahti is preparing for a really tough opening match.

“ The team was abnormally focused and serious

Jussi Leppälahti, 37, is a coach in the Veikkausliiga for the second time. Last season, he coached KTP until the end of the summer.

“Inter is tough. This will be a really tough game and a good level measurement for us, how to score points in this series. If we are at our best, anything can happen in the game – especially on the home field.”

“The encouragement is certainly wild. When I came here four hours before the match at Spora, Spora was full of junk fans with tickets in hand. They grunted and wished for good luck. I believe that our teams get a lot of energy from it. Maybe they are a bit better footballers today.”

According to Leppälahti, he has clearly seen a special charge from the team.

“On Thursday, you could see that the team was abnormally focused and serious.

120 minutes to the opening kick. Gnistan's preparation for the opening match went exactly to the chalk lines. Chairman of the board of Gnistan oy Antti Uusitalo had given up on Wednesday evening and was prepared for the fact that everything would not work out.

“Due to the logistics strike, the bucket seats arrived yesterday afternoon. The new solar observatory was officially handed over to us on Friday morning. On Thursday, a new irrigation system was handed over. We made the most of the longest training season in the world,” says Uusitalo.

The thousand new blue and yellow bucket seats in the main stand were screwed on on Friday, and the last benches in the sun stand were fixed in place on Saturday morning. Dozens of people participated in the work. Community spirit, which is one of Gnistan's main values, was perfectly realized in it.

The club's values ​​of responsibility, community spirit, development and equality can be seen in the signs on the side of the field.

“We finished the things that had to be finished. There will be more seats in the spring and a new lighting system in the summer. The service level will be increased”, says Uusitalo.

“Good waiting feeling and feeling satisfied.”

“ I am so proud of this group of ours that my heart is pounding

Gnistan's Vertti Hänninen (right) shoots past Inter's Florian Krebs to give the home team a 2–1 lead.

60 minutes to the opening kick. Chairman of Gnistan ry Risto Murto can't stand to stay in his skin under the match.

“I am in pieces. This is such a wonderful moment. I myself have played in Gnistan in Kakkose and Kolmose in the 80s. Back then, it was a really distant dream that one day we would play in the Veikkausliiga”, says Murto.

According to Murro, the club made a strategy in the past years that in 2024 Gnistan would play in the Veikkausliiga.

“Here we are. Unbelievable, truly wonderful. I am so proud of this group of ours that my heart is pounding. This thing has been built here for three or four days now.”

55 minutes to the opening kick. It can be seen that the juniors of Gnistan have been waiting for this match long and hard. The junior stand starts to fill up as soon as the gates open. 200 seats are reserved for the junior stand. Not everyone can even join.

One important part of Gnistan's supporters is the supporter stand formed by the Juniors.

“Tense. It's exciting how the game will go and how Gnistan will play at the new league level. This is a new situation for everyone. I'm starting my ninth season now [kannattajana]. There's always a good mood here. I'll start my last season in this stand, then I'll be able to join the adults there”, Robin Gontar17, says.

In the upper stand of Oulunkylä stadium, there is a stand for adult supporters, where older supporters drink beer. Traditionally, the group of supporters in the upper stand has held a dialogue during the matches with the fans in the lower stand.

“ This looks like a football stadium

Gnistan's players walk from their locker room to the field through the crowd.

43 minutes left. Gnistan's team goes to warm up. Among the last to step up the stairs leading to the field is Ykkönen's last season's goal king, Gnistan's winger Joakim Latonen.

“Good feeling, nothing special.”

15 minutes to kick-off. “This looks like a football stadium”, Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki says while measuring the field with his eyes.

“First of all, I think it's really great that there is another club from Helsinki in the Veikkausliiga. Football is by far the biggest sport in Helsinki. It was clear from the beginning that Gnistan could not play in Töölö, because it would have lost its identity, which has been built up over the years.”

Match ends with a 2–1 home win for Gnistan. It's a hugely great moment in the historic Veikkausliiga debut match for the hundred-year-old club.

“Thank you, Gnistan”, shout the announcer and the audience in dialogue.

