Football | Gnistan grabbed valuable points from Valkeakoski – Roman Eremenko opened his goal account

Football|Three matches were played in the Veikkausliiga on Sunday.

Homeland in the men’s football league, a round of tight matches was played on Sunday, when all three matches were decided by one goal difference.

In Valkeakoski, Haka suffered a bitter 1-2 home defeat when they hosted Gnistan. The veteran players are the guarantors of the away team’s victory Roman Eremenko and Tim Vayrynen, both of whom opened their goal accounts this season. Gnistan, who grabbed three valuable points, rose to ninth in the series with the win.

EIF, which hosted KuPS in Raasepori, led the match until the last quarter of regular time Salomo Ojalan with a goal in the 21st minute, but the Kuopio club won 2–1 with goals in the 74th and 87th minutes. They were responsible for the away team’s goals Paul Ogunkoya and Saku Savolainen.

With the win, KuPS moved up to level points with league leader HJK, while second-to-last EIF’s plight continued to grow.

In Vaasa, VPS kept its favorite position when it beat IFK Mariehamn 2–1. The Vaasa club, which came fifth in the series, led the match 2–0, when the away team came within a goal in the 79th minute by Daniel Enqvist by hitting In the end, Kiri fell short, and Mariehamn, who was third last in the series, was left with no points.