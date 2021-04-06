Football Glen Kamara’s lawyer criticizes Uefa: “There is little more faith in Uefa’s serious attempt to eradicate racism from football.”

Uefa banned one match from Ondrej Kudela, who was annoyed by Kamara’s comments.

Finland men’s soccer national team midfielder Glen Kamaran lawyer Aamer Anwar criticizes the European Football Association (UEFA).

The reason is Uefa’s operations in Kamara and Sparta in Prague Ondrej Kudelan in resolving the incident. He tells about it BBC.

Kamara accused Kudela of racist insults in the Europa League match between Rangers and Sparta Prague. Kudela denied using racist language.

Uefa on Tuesday gave Kudela a temporary one-match ban for the duration of the investigation. It also announced that it would investigate Kamara’s actions after the match. According to Slavia Prague, Kamara attacked Kudela.

Sparta Praha had previously announced that Kudela would not be involved in the Arsenal match on Thursday due to a broken nose and fever.

“Uefa has done a preliminary investigation that is condemnable to read. This one-match ban does little to increase the belief that Uefa is seriously trying to eradicate racism from football, ”Anwar said in a statement.