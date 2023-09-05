Football | Glen Kamara’s ‘big brother’ did a big favor – ‘He made me like him’

Astana

Finland for the men’s national football team, one essentially important player transfer took place in England on the last day of August.

Ended up in an increasingly smaller role in the Scottish Rangers last season Glen Kamara, 28, finally got a move elsewhere when Leeds United bought Kamara from Rangers. It was an important move for Kamara, but also for the national team.

Kamara is lounging on the couch at Huuhkajie’s hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan. On Monday, the players have traveled for half a day or more from different parts of Europe to Astana, so it is clear that everyone looks more or less tired.

Mentally, Kamara is boosted by a recent club transfer.

Rind spent four and a half years at Glasgow Rangers and experienced many ups and downs. He was about to win the club’s 55th championship, which he said was magical. Getting to the Europa League final was of course a great experience, as was scoring a goal in the semi-finals. There were a lot of good memories over the years.

“Listen, everyone was nice there. Staff, fans and players. I made a lot of good friends”, Kamara lists his good memories.

One of the most important people in Glasgow was a topper Connor Goldson30, who helped Kamara from the beginning.

“He was like a big brother to me. He helped me with everything, starting with always being there on time and at the gym in the morning or after training. His level of demands was incredibly high”, praises Kamara.

“He made me more like him, which was a good thing. We hung out together a lot in our free time.”

Glen Kamara says the Huuhkaji have two tough games ahead of them this week, the first against Kazakhstan and the second against Denmark. “Kazakhstan has shown that it can beat good teams.”

Social from the distorted world of the media, one could get such a picture that some fans no longer appreciated Kamara in the Rangers recently.

“The same people who say you’re the best player in the world will say the next week you’re a lousy player. I stopped reading social media years ago. It does not bother me. It just seems to be part of the game.”

Kamara says he will miss his neighborhood in Glasgow and some of the restaurants he used to frequent.

“There was a great Chinese restaurant and a couple of good pasta restaurants. I like the food my mom makes the most, like jollof rice and plantain, which is one of my favorite foods in the world. When I visited my mother, she packed a lot of food for me. He has taken care of me.”

Moving further south also brought an easier change to Kamara’s life, as the drive to her mother and sister’s house in London now takes three hours instead of six hours.

Rumors The transfer of Glen Kamara started in the middle of the summer and continued until the end of the summer, until Leeds United finally announced on the last day of August that they had signed a contract.

“Sometimes things take a long time in life, and patience is the key word then. You shouldn’t believe everything you read,” says Glen Kamara mischievously and laughs.

“To be honest, a move like that is not as complicated as people sometimes think. Of course it can be that sometimes.”

Kamara says he only knew about Leeds United’s interest some time ago. During the summer, he had some other options.

“When this came to my attention, I was very interested in it. It’s a huge club with a great history, good coaches and good players. I know the fan base is passionate. Everything was right in this option.”

It also had an effect that Leeds United’s head coach Daniel Farkewho previously coached Teemu Pukki at Norwich City, had seen Kamara many times in Finland’s games.

“He said he saw me play. I would guess that he has also seen me play in Finland’s shirt, but also in Rangers. I spoke Temen [Pukki] with, and had only good things to say about the coach. It made my decision easier.”

Kamara expects to be able to play full matches again. He had the previous one in Huuhkaji’s San Marino match in June.

For the chamber a move to Leeds United might open the door to the English Premier League.

Head coach Farke coached Norwich City twice to the Premier League. Leeds United, which was relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, is now under American ownership, after 49ers Enterprises got full ownership of United in July. The new owners certainly have their sights set on the Premier League.

According to British experts, Leeds has a good chance of promotion this season.

According to The Guardian Along with Leicester and Southampton, Leeds is one of the strongest teams in the Championship. Statistical company Optan in the simulation, United has about a sixteen percent chance of finishing in the place of the two direct promoters.

“Hopefully we could get back up right away. We have a good head coach, a good team and good fans to support us.”

Finland will face Kazakhstan in Astana in the EC qualifying match on Thursday at 17:00 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.